PHOTOS: Strong winds blow across Colorado, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

High winds toppled a tree into the street and on top of a parked car in the 500 block of N. Walnut Street Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Colorado Springs, Colo. High winds have overturned some large vehicles and damaged buildings in the Colorado Springs area while ice is making travel dangerous in western Colorado.

