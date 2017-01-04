PHOTOS: Drilling Through Danger: Oil ...

PHOTOS: Drilling Through Danger: Oil and gas workers and families in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Dustin Turner shoots his father's ashes from a cannon that his father built using welding skills and left over pipe form oil rig jobs. Most of the time, the cannon was used to celebrate, like on the Fourth of July or birthdays, but this time was different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 26 min lides 43,642
Ayahuasca in Colorado 15 hr Aya Quest 2
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Dec 29 winstonsmith 572
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl... Dec 22 Lauren 13
hamilton electors Dec 7 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,315

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC