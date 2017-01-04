Panasonic working with Colorado to test autonomous vehicles on 90 miles of Interstate 70

JANUARY 04: Joseph Taylor , Chairman and CEO of Panasonic Corporation of North America, participates in a conversation with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock during a press event for CES 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and is expected to feature 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees.

