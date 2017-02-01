Nurse charged with sex assault withdraws not guilty plea
A former nurse in northern Colorado has withdrawn his not guilty plea to charges related to the sexual assault of three hospital patients who were sedated at the time of the abuse. The Coloradoan reports that 44-year-old Thomas Mark Moore withdrew his plea Monday, which means he will no longer face trial next month.
