Northern Colorado Republican Proposes...

Northern Colorado Republican Proposes That We Can Legally Rescue Dogs from Hot Cars

11 hrs ago Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

A bill is expected to be filed this week that would allow Coloradans to legally rescue dogs from hot cars. Republican Lori Saine, representative for Colorado House District 63, is proposing a law that would bar people from prosecution or civil action if they break a car window to save a person or pet from a hot car, 9NEWS reports.

