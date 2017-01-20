News 14 mins ago 9:30 p.m.Man's body ...

News 14 mins ago 9:30 p.m.Man's body found in Maserati in icy Colorado pond

A 24-year-old killed in an apparent high-speed Maserati crash over the weekend worked at the dealership that owned the vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Deputies received a call at 9:40 a.m. MT Saturday from a passerby walking near a ditch who reported seeing a heavily damaged car submerged in a pond.

