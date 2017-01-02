New Mexico Amber Alert Suspect Could Be Traveling To Colorado
CDOT Cuts Ties With Its Official App There was a time not too long ago when the Colorado Department of Transportation had an official app allowing drivers to get real time traffic information, but that is no longer the case. New Mexico Amber Alert Suspect Could Be Traveling To Colorado Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez may be driving a stolen truck and could be headed to either Colorado or Mexico.
