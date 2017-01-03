New guidebook ranks Colorado's 14ers

He arrived at the base of his first fourteener before 4 a.m., shaking off the hangover from the previous hours of partying while a creative writing major at Colorado State University. It was 1995 when Maryland native Chris Meehan trudged up Longs Peak and discovered his love of the mountains, reaching the summit in a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.