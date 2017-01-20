New Colorado energy panel convenes ah...

New Colorado energy panel convenes ahead of Trump moves

1 hr ago Read more: The Gazette

Affordable energy, climate protection and a dose of partisanship dominated the first hearing Thursday of an energy subcommittee that Colorado Republicans created in anticipation of new policies under the incoming Donald Trump administration. Panel chair GOP Sen. Ray Scott of Grand Junction said the Select Committee on Energy and the Environment will deal with facts - not fears - as it develops policy recommendations to promote energy production and environmental safeguards.

