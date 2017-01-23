New charter school in Academy School District 20 isn't dead yet

An idea whose "time has not yet come" in the minds of Academy School District 20 leadership who rejected an application from a proposed new charter school last month isn't dead yet. After turning down the application from New Summit Charter School at its Dec. 8 meeting, the D-20 board unanimously agreed at a meeting last week to proceed with a facilitated discussion to see if things could be worked out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.