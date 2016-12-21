Mysterious Marijuana-Related Illness ...

Mysterious Marijuana-Related Illness Popping Up In Emergency Rooms

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Switched

A mysterious marijuana-related illness is popping up with increasing frequency in hospital emergency rooms, particularly in states where cannabis is now legal. The symptoms are severe abdominal pain and violent vomiting - and most doctors are initially stumped when they encounter patients with the problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Respect71 43,577
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Dec 29 winstonsmith 572
Ayahuasca in Colorado Dec 25 Aya Quest 1
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl... Dec 22 Lauren 13
hamilton electors Dec 7 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,589 • Total comments across all topics: 277,549,147

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC