Movie Based on Aurora Theater Shooting is Stirring Emotions for Many Coloradans

Although it's been a little over four years since the Aurora theater shooting happened, the tragic incident that left 12 people dead and 70 more injured still feels very fresh for many Coloradans. Now, a movie titled 'Dark Night' is stirring up even more emotions, especially for families and friends of the Aurora shooting victims', because of the film's plot, which is loosely based on the 2012 massacre.

