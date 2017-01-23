Meet Mike Johnston, Fast-Rising Political Star Running for Colorado Governor
Less than a month after the start of 2017, we've already got a candidate in Colorado's race for governor circa 2018. Last week, former state senator Mike Johnston, a Democrat, formally launched his campaign, and he's already running hard to succeed John Hickenlooper as the state's chief executive.
