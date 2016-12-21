Massachusetts Postpones Recreational Sales, Considers Hiring Andrew Freedman
In November Massachusetts voters approved recreational marijuana; that state was supposed to start legal sales in January 2018 - but now that date has been pushed back at least six months. Personal possession, use and cultivation of cannabis became legal in Massachusetts on December 15, but last week state lawmakers voted to push back the licensing of any recreational stores until July 1, 2018 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|52 min
|lides
|43,576
|like don' t like
|Sat
|anonymous
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Dec 29
|winstonsmith
|572
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|1
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|Dec 22
|Lauren
|13
|hamilton electors
|Dec 7
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC