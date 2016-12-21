Massachusetts Postpones Recreational ...

Massachusetts Postpones Recreational Sales, Considers Hiring Andrew Freedman

In November Massachusetts voters approved recreational marijuana; that state was supposed to start legal sales in January 2018 - but now that date has been pushed back at least six months. Personal possession, use and cultivation of cannabis became legal in Massachusetts on December 15, but last week state lawmakers voted to push back the licensing of any recreational stores until July 1, 2018 .

