Marijuana tax hike: What it could mean for consumers, industry in Colorado
The Green Stop is located just off Main Street in Log Lane Village. Fort Morgan does not allow the sale of recreational marijuana but their less populated neighbor across Interstate 76, Log Lane Village, has allowed the sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|26 min
|Respect71
|44,178
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|18 hr
|mweastboston3
|18,433
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Fri
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC