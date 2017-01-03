Malfunctioning Colorado ski lift caus...

Malfunctioning Colorado ski lift caused woman's fatal fall: report

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A fall from a chair lift at a Colorado ski area that killed a Texas woman and injured her two daughters last month was the result of equipment malfunction, a preliminary report by state investigators showed on Monday. The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board said problems with the lift caused it to strike a tower at the Ski Granby Ranch on its way up the mountainside.

