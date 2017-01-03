LFA 5: Townsend vs. Edwards Lands in ...

LFA 5: Townsend vs. Edwards Lands in Colorado

15 hrs ago Read more: MMA Weekly

Legacy Fighting Alliance CEO Ed Soares announced on Friday that the fifth LFA event is headed to Colorado in February. This will be the fifth LFA event after the strategic merger between leading developmental organizations Resurrection Fighting Alliance and Legacy Fighting Championship .

