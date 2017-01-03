LFA 5: Townsend vs. Edwards Lands in Colorado
Legacy Fighting Alliance CEO Ed Soares announced on Friday that the fifth LFA event is headed to Colorado in February. This will be the fifth LFA event after the strategic merger between leading developmental organizations Resurrection Fighting Alliance and Legacy Fighting Championship .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Wondering
|43,815
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Jan 3
|Aya Quest
|2
|like don' t like
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Dec 29
|winstonsmith
|572
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|Dec 22
|Lauren
|13
|hamilton electors
|Dec '16
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC