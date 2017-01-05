Lawmakers promise compromise on the issues important to Colorado businesses
Project manager Vicki Bradham leads a tour for city employees of the ongoing construction site of the new 30,000 square foot Moorhead Recreation Center at 2390 Havana St. in Aurora. If the Colorado legislature fails yet again to pass construction defect reform and a transportation funding measure, it won't be for lack of trying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 min
|Respect71
|43,746
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Tue
|Aya Quest
|2
|like don' t like
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Dec 29
|winstonsmith
|572
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|Dec 22
|Lauren
|13
|hamilton electors
|Dec 7
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC