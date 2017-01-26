Lawmaker: "We Will Not Go Back in Colorado"

Three days after a "Women's March" drew over 100,000 people to the front of the state Capitol, a coalition of health and justice groups--joined by state lawmakers--gathered inside the building to launch "Women and Families Wednesdays" to ensure that the "voices of our communities are heard loud and clear at the Capitol." The weekly lobbying event will "continue the momentum we all saw here last Saturday at the Women's March," said Karen Middleton, Director of NARAL Pro-Choice Colorado, at a news conference Wednesday.

