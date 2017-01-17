Kathleen Staks to head Colorado Energ...

Kathleen Staks to head Colorado Energy Office

4 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Kathleen Staks will replace Jeff Ackermann as the executive director of the Colorado Energy Office, Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Tuesday. Hickenlooper appointed Ackermann to fill one of two open slots on the Colorado Public Utilities Commission earlier this month , which created the vacancy at the Colorado Energy Office.

