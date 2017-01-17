Jeffco leads the pack of Colorado pro...

Jeffco leads the pack of Colorado properties increasing in value in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A property is developed in Denver's LoHi neighborhood at 18th and Central Streets in 2016. Property value saw a bump of 25.1 percent, although some of that gain came from new home and apartment construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 20 min tbird19482 44,030
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jan 15 Yac_hack 1,360
News EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c... Jan 14 E Pee A 7
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 10 ann baker 1
News Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S... Jan 10 ann baker 1
Ayahuasca in Colorado Jan 3 Aya Quest 2
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,520 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC