Bloodhounds Search For Missing Aurora Boy, Amber Alert Issued Police in charge of the search for a missing 6-year-old Aurora boy have asked citizens to temporarily stop walking around the area in their efforts to help out with the search. Inaugural Planners: Colorado Among Several States Represented In Parade More than three dozen organizations have accepted invitations to take part in the inaugural parade after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in Jan. 20, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.