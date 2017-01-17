Hundreds of Coloradans join Womenx2019s March on Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C. x2013 In a small church in Washington, D.C., a few hundred members of the Colorado delegation to the Womenx2019s March on Washington prepared for their day of rallying and marching.x201cAfter the election, I was finding that I did not see myself and my values in the current administration, and I wanted my voice...
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|EdmondWA
|44,179
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|20 hr
|mweastboston3
|18,433
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Fri
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC