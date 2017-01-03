How LGBTQ-Friendly Are Eight Colorado...

How LGBTQ-Friendly Are Eight Colorado Cities?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

That's among the takeaways from the latest edition of the fifth annual Municipal Equality Index, a study conducted by the Human Rights Campaign , a national organization that advocates for LGBTQ equality. The report, on view below in its entirety, graded hundreds of cities across the United States from the perspective of LGBTQ rights on a scale of 0 to 100.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 min Respect71 43,835
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... 8 hr ann baker 1
News Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S... 8 hr ann baker 1
Ayahuasca in Colorado Jan 3 Aya Quest 2
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Dec 29 winstonsmith 572
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,906

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC