HOV Lanes On I-25 & Boulder Turnpike Now Require Extra Passenger

Starting Jan. 1, thousands of drivers along Interstate 25 and U.S. 36 now have to add one more passenger to carpool for free. The Colorado Department of Transportation is offering solutions to those who may be in need of another option on their website, including links to RTD, carpool organizations, and Uber and Lyft.

