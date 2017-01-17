Higher home values mean tax rate cut coming

A little-understood provision of the state constitution will provide property-tax relief for homeowners across the state next year, but it could have cascading financial consequences for virtually all levels of Colorado government. Gov. John Hickenlooper in his State of the State address on Thursday highlighted the immediate problem for Colorado's budget: a projected $170 million cut to school districts across the state in 2018, which the state is required by law to replenish from its own coffers.

