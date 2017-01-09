High Winds Overturn Large Vehicles In...

High Winds Overturn Large Vehicles In Colorado Springs Area

High Winds Overturn Large Vehicles In Colorado Springs Area High winds have overturned some large vehicles and damaged buildings in the Colorado Springs area while ice is making travel dangerous in western Colorado. Parents Explore Choices At The Preschool Program Showcase This weekend parents can get all the information needed about enrolling their child in preschool at the Denver Preschool Program's fifth annual Preschool Showcase.

