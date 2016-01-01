Grandviewa s Brie Oakley named 2016-17 Gatorade Colorado Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year
October 29: Brie Oakley, Grandview, easily takes first place to win the girls 5A 2016 Colorado Cross Country Championship at the Norris Penrose Events Center October 29, 2016. Oakley won with a time of 17:07.83.
