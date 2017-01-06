"Gold Rush" reality TV series mine ne...

"Gold Rush" reality TV series mine near Fairplay eyed by Colorado environmental regulators

11 hrs ago

A Colorado company linked to the Discovery Channel's popular reality television show "Gold Rush " is facing scrutiny by state regulators for allegedly mining without a permit at a gravel pit near Fairplay along headwaters of the South Platte River. Colorado Department of Natural Resources Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety records also show High Speed Mining razed 2.4 acres of forest adjacent to an eight-acre pit, which is a focus for upcoming "Gold Rush" episodes.

