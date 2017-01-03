Gilpin County Manager Roger Baker on ...

Gilpin County Manager Roger Baker on Why Colorado Remembers Clara Brown

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Since the opening of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., more than 100,000 people have passed by the statue of ex-slave Clara Brown, who started out doing laundry in the boom town of Central City, became a successful businesswoman and used her money to help others. Now she's the subject of an award-winning new documentary, Clara, Angel of the Rockies , showing as part of "To the Contrary" on Colorado Public Television at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, and Rocky Mountain PBS this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Respect71 43,705
Ayahuasca in Colorado 21 hr Aya Quest 2
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Dec 29 winstonsmith 572
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl... Dec 22 Lauren 13
hamilton electors Dec 7 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,381 • Total comments across all topics: 277,610,498

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC