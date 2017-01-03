Gilpin County Manager Roger Baker on Why Colorado Remembers Clara Brown

Since the opening of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., more than 100,000 people have passed by the statue of ex-slave Clara Brown, who started out doing laundry in the boom town of Central City, became a successful businesswoman and used her money to help others. Now she's the subject of an award-winning new documentary, Clara, Angel of the Rockies , showing as part of "To the Contrary" on Colorado Public Television at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, and Rocky Mountain PBS this week.

