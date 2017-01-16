Fort Collins police to double body camera program
The Coloradoan reports that Fort Collins Police Services signed a five-year, $885,000 contract with Taser International last month to double the number of body-mounted cameras worn by officers from 60 to 120. By May 1 nearly every officer in the 208-sworn agency will be equipped with a camera.
