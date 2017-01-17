Fort Collins officer shoots, wounds a...

Fort Collins officer shoots, wounds armed suspect

9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Authorities say a Fort Collins police officer shot and wounded an armed man who pointed a gun at two officers while walking toward them. The Fort Collins Coloradan reports http://noconow.co/2k4qvUo the suspect was taken to a hospital after the Saturday morning shooting, but his condition hasn't been disclosed.

