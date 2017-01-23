Former soldier accused of overzealous...

Former soldier accused of overzealous neighborhood vigilantism in assault case

The family of a man nearly choked to death by a former soldier who believed he was stopping a neighborhood burglar say the veteran took his role as a neighborhood vigilante too far. Scott Ryan Smith Jr., 25, remained in critical condition at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, two days after he was held in a chokehold, depriving his brain of oxygen, stopping his heart for more than 30 minutes, and making a full recovery virtually impossible, family members said.

