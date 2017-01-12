EPA says it can't pay economic damage...

EPA says it can't pay economic damages from mine spill

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it will not repay claims totaling more than $1.2 billion for economic damages from a mine waste spill the agency accidentally triggered in Colorado, saying the law prohibits it. But attorneys for the EPA and the Justice Department concluded the EPA is barred from paying the claims because of sovereign immunity, which prohibits most lawsuits against the government.

