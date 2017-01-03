Electrical problems identified in fat...

Electrical problems identified in fatal chairlift accident

13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Investigators say electrical problems caused a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort to hit a support tower and topple a Texas woman about 25 feet to her death. A Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board report released Monday says problems with the chairlift's electrical drive/control system "contributed to a rare dynamic event that occurred on the lift at the time of the incident."

