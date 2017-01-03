Don Coram will replace Ellen Roberts ...

Don Coram will replace Ellen Roberts in Colorado Senate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cortez Journal News

A committee of Republican leaders meeting at the Dolores Community Center on Saturday elected Colorado Rep. Don Coram to serve out the rest of Sen. Ellen Robertsrsquo term until 2018, when he will be up for re-election.Republicans from House District 58 also elected Marcus Catlin, a businessman from Montrose, to replace...

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 37 min Respect71 43,808
Ayahuasca in Colorado Jan 3 Aya Quest 2
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Dec 29 winstonsmith 572
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl... Dec 22 Lauren 13
hamilton electors Dec '16 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,049 • Total comments across all topics: 277,727,011

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC