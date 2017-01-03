Don Coram will replace Ellen Roberts in Colorado Senate
A committee of Republican leaders meeting at the Dolores Community Center on Saturday elected Colorado Rep. Don Coram to serve out the rest of Sen. Ellen Robertsrsquo term until 2018, when he will be up for re-election.Republicans from House District 58 also elected Marcus Catlin, a businessman from Montrose, to replace...
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|37 min
|Respect71
|43,808
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Jan 3
|Aya Quest
|2
|like don' t like
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Dec 29
|winstonsmith
|572
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl...
|Dec 22
|Lauren
|13
|hamilton electors
|Dec '16
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC