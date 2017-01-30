Deaths on Colorado's roadways jumped about 11 percent in 2016 to 605

More than 600 people died on Colorado's roadways last year, according to statistics gathered by state transportation officials, up about 11 percent increase from 2015 and the highest total in a decade, despite increased work to brake a now-six-year rise in fatalities . Of the at least 605 deaths on Colorado's roads in 2016, 380 were drivers or passengers in cars, sport utility vehicles and trucks, the Colorado Department of Transportation numbers show.

