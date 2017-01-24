Dean of Colorado burro racing Curtis Imrie dies during National Western donkey show
Curtis Imrie, a rural icon who raised and raced burros, and ran unsuccessfully for both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Colorado legislature, died Saturday night while preparing to show one of his animals at the National Western Stock Show. Burro racing veteran Curtis Imrie attacks a steep grade just outside Alma during the Fairplay Burro Days race in 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Terra Firma
|44,257
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 22
|mweastboston3
|18,433
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC