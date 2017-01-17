David Hibbard: Amending aid-in-dying law a bad prescription
Supporters cheer passage of Prop 106, a measure allowing terminally ill patients to take life-ending, doctor-prescribed sleeping medication, on election night on Nov. 8 in Denver. When Colorado voters passed the End-of-Life Options Act ballot initiative in November by a 30 percentage-point margin , I was relieved because it offers another much-needed option for my elderly patients, many of whom had come to me because they knew of a loved one or friend who had gone through great pain and suffering at the end of their life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Rose_NoHo
|44,150
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|3 hr
|mweastboston3
|18,433
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Fri
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC