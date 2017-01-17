David Hibbard: Amending aid-in-dying law a bad prescription

Supporters cheer passage of Prop 106, a measure allowing terminally ill patients to take life-ending, doctor-prescribed sleeping medication, on election night on Nov. 8 in Denver. When Colorado voters passed the End-of-Life Options Act ballot initiative in November by a 30 percentage-point margin , I was relieved because it offers another much-needed option for my elderly patients, many of whom had come to me because they knew of a loved one or friend who had gone through great pain and suffering at the end of their life.

