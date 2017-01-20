CU doctor appointed to oversee troubled state facility for intellectually disabled in Pueblo
A University of Colorado physician with experience in caring for adults with intellectual disabilities will serve as an independent monitor at a Pueblo facility for people with disabilities, state officials announced Friday. Dr. Barry Martin, a primary care doctor at the CU School of Medicine in Aurora, will review "critical incident" reports at the Pueblo Regional Center and make recommendations for improvement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|1 hr
|dsfsf
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Respect71
|44,078
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Jan 3
|Aya Quest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC