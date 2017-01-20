CU doctor appointed to oversee troubl...

CU doctor appointed to oversee troubled state facility for intellectually disabled in Pueblo

9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A University of Colorado physician with experience in caring for adults with intellectual disabilities will serve as an independent monitor at a Pueblo facility for people with disabilities, state officials announced Friday. Dr. Barry Martin, a primary care doctor at the CU School of Medicine in Aurora, will review "critical incident" reports at the Pueblo Regional Center and make recommendations for improvement.

