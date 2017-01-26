CU Buffs assistant coach resigns ahead of expected criminal charges
Colorado assistant football coach Joe Tumpkin has resigned at the athletic department's request after his former girlfriend said he repeatedly physically assaulted her. His resignation is effective Jan. 31 and coach Mike MacIntyre will conduct a quick search for a replacement with spring ball set to begin in less than a month.
