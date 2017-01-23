Cops can't be forced to return mariju...

Cops can't be forced to return marijuana in failed drug cases, Colorado Supreme Court says

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday ruled that law enforcement officers cannot be forced to return marijuana to defendants even after they are acquitted of pot crimes because doing so would force officers to be marijuana "distributors" and violate federal law. The ruling overturns a decision by the Colorado Court of Appeals, which ruled that police officers must return marijuana to defendants who win court decisions related to illegal marijuana possession in Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 27 min TomInElPaso 44,218
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Sun mweastboston3 18,433
PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 dsfsf 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jan 15 Yac_hack 1,360
News EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c... Jan 14 E Pee A 7
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 10 ann baker 1
News Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S... Jan 10 ann baker 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,190,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC