Colorado's opioid and heroin overdose...

Colorado's opioid and heroin overdose deaths outnumbered homicides

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Overdose deaths from just one kind of opioid painkiller outnumbered all homicides in Colorado in 2015, according to new data from the state's Health Department. In 2015, 259 people died from overdoses of what health officials call "natural" prescription opioids - drugs like hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr EdmondWA 43,608
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Dec 29 winstonsmith 572
Ayahuasca in Colorado Dec 25 Aya Quest 1
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl... Dec 22 Lauren 13
hamilton electors Dec 7 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,952 • Total comments across all topics: 277,582,252

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC