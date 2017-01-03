Colorado's opioid and heroin overdose deaths outnumbered homicides
Overdose deaths from just one kind of opioid painkiller outnumbered all homicides in Colorado in 2015, according to new data from the state's Health Department. In 2015, 259 people died from overdoses of what health officials call "natural" prescription opioids - drugs like hydrocodone and oxycodone.
