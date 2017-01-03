Colorado's Obamacare exchange misspent $9.7 million in federal grants, audit alleges
A sign placed out on the 16th Street Mall, beckons people to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act in 2014. Federal auditors are recommending that Colorado be forced to repay nearly $9.7 million from grants used to set up Connect for Health Colorado, the state's Obamacare exchange, after concluding that the money was misspent or not properly accounted for.
