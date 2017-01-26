Colorado uses bait to keep elk, mule deer off highway
Wildlife officials in Colorado are using bait to lure animals away from the highway, a move they hope will cut down on car accidents involving deer and elk. The Daily Sentinel reports that Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials on Wednesday began putting food out in the Gunnison Basin near U.S. Highway 50. Officials say they feel confident that they won't have to expand to an all-out winter feeding program like the one used in the area in 2007 and 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|23 min
|Rose_NoHo
|44,356
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|Batvette
|18,436
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|1 hr
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC