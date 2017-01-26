Colorado uses bait to keep elk, mule ...

Colorado uses bait to keep elk, mule deer off highway

Read more: The Gazette

Wildlife officials in Colorado are using bait to lure animals away from the highway, a move they hope will cut down on car accidents involving deer and elk. The Daily Sentinel reports that Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials on Wednesday began putting food out in the Gunnison Basin near U.S. Highway 50. Officials say they feel confident that they won't have to expand to an all-out winter feeding program like the one used in the area in 2007 and 2008.

