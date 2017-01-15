Colorado Springs wrestles with sulfur dioxide pollution from central coal-fired power plant
Colorado's pretty second city, aiming to play up its "city for champions" role as a base for Olympians, faces intensifying friction over foul air from an 80-year-old, coal-fired municipal power plant that pumps out sulfur dioxide. It is an example of lingering air pollution problems that the Clean Air Act, signed by President Richard Nixon in 1970, was meant to fix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|25 min
|Frankie
|43,972
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|17 hr
|Tango7439
|8
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|18 hr
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Jan 3
|Aya Quest
|2
|like don' t like
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC