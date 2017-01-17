Colorado ski industry officials say slow start to season to blame for fewer visitors
Fewer skiers are hitting Colorado slopes at this point in the season compared to a year ago, and the industry is pointing the finger at the sky. Less snow meant a slower start to business, officials say with the release of first period numbers.
