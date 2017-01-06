Colorado royalty owners group splits from national organization
Leaders of a group representing owners of mineral and royalty rights in Colorado have bolted from their national organization, which plans a push to retain its members in the state. The board of what was the Colorado chapter of the National Association of Royalty Owners voted to separate and register with the state as the Colorado Alliance of Mineral and Royalty Owners .
