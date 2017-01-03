Colorado Republicans objected to gutting congressional ethics office
The majority of Colorado's Republican congressional delegation opposed a move to neuter an independent ethics office in a closed-door vote Monday. House Republicans voted 119-74 to revamp and rename the Office of Congressional Ethics in a move that drew loud objections from Democratic lawmakers and even a complaint from President-elect Donald Trump, who expressed concern about the timing of the vote.
