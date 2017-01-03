Colorado Republicans objected to gutt...

Colorado Republicans objected to gutting congressional ethics office

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The majority of Colorado's Republican congressional delegation opposed a move to neuter an independent ethics office in a closed-door vote Monday. House Republicans voted 119-74 to revamp and rename the Office of Congressional Ethics in a move that drew loud objections from Democratic lawmakers and even a complaint from President-elect Donald Trump, who expressed concern about the timing of the vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr EdmondWA 43,614
Ayahuasca in Colorado 4 hr Aya Quest 2
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Dec 29 winstonsmith 572
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Cl... Dec 22 Lauren 13
hamilton electors Dec 7 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,939 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,040

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC