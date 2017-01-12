Colorado Republican secretly flees town hall to avoid constituents mad about gutting Obamacare
A Colorado Republican is under fire after holding what was supposed to be a town hall, only to allow four attendees at a time to see him before sneaking out a back door. According to KUSA , hundred of constituents showed up to meet with Rep. Mike Coffman at a local community center in Aurora, many of them wanting to talk to the representative about his plan to vote to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|48 min
|Respect71
|43,977
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|22 hr
|Tango7439
|8
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|22 hr
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Jan 3
|Aya Quest
|2
|like don' t like
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC