Colorado Republican secretly flees town hall to avoid constituents mad about gutting Obamacare

A Colorado Republican is under fire after holding what was supposed to be a town hall, only to allow four attendees at a time to see him before sneaking out a back door. According to KUSA , hundred of constituents showed up to meet with Rep. Mike Coffman at a local community center in Aurora, many of them wanting to talk to the representative about his plan to vote to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

